Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Felix Hartman, 33, Unadilla, March 5, forcible touching.
Regina Peck, 43, Norwich, March 8, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Dustin McEntee, 22, Maryland, Feb. 13, aggravated driving while intoxicated, operating an uninspected vehicle, speed not reasonable and failure to keep right.
Tyler Seamon, 34, Richfield, Feb. 21, second-degree criminal contempt.
Steven A. Gransbury, 64, Unadilla, Feb. 24, driving while intoxicated, drinking alcohol in vehicle, first and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to keep right, driving on road shoulder and failure to display license plate clearly.
Michael A. Meyers, 20, Worcester, Feb. 28, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
Brandon J. Sprague, 25, Roseboom. March 2, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered and uninspected vehicle, no insurance, loud exhaust and improper plates.
Michael J.Ide, 35, Maryland, March 2, first and second-degree criminal contempt.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Caleb Fortune, 32, Otsego, March 3, assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.
Katrina Patenaude, 39, Cherry Valley, March 6, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Fredrick Brown, 21, Unadilla, March 8, third-degree fleeing of a motor vehicle.
