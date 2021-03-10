Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Harry J. Kenney, 38, Middleburgh, March 7, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Jesse J. Stefanelli, 31, Bovina, Feb. 24, criminal summons.
Barbara A. Reen, 70, Roxbury, Feb. 26, criminal summons.
Lisanne Swim, 60, New Milford, Connecticut, Feb. 26, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
Tarra L. Barnhart, 47, Walton, Feb. 26, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninspected vehicle and improper registration plates.
James A. Amato, 45, Downsville, Feb. 26, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninspected vehicle and improper registration plates.
DELHI POLICE
Ryan McDowell, 25, Delhi, Feb. 1, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended registration and multiple traffic violations.
Jason Coffey, 23, Delhi, Feb. 2, third-degree criminal mischief.
Alex E. Specht, 25, Delhi, Feb. 11, petit larceny.
James C. Laffey, 19, Port Jefferson, Feb. 14, petit larceny and resisting arrest.
Frederick P. Welch, 55, Otego, Feb. 16, operating an unregistered motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Antonio J. Felice, 32, Delhi, Feb. 20, driving while ability impaired by drugs and failure to keep right.
Timothy Yeary, 59, Delhi, Feb. 23, criminal summons.
Amianna J. Gale, 21, Brooklyn, March 1, arrest warrant.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Lucas M. Rumola, 40, Binghamton, Feb. 18, second-degree aggravated harassment - making a threat by phone.
Dillon H. Fuller, 29, Binghamton, Feb. 20, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Lucas M. Rumola, 40, Binghamton, Feb. 23, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Victor T. Vargas de la Paz, 31, Bronx, Feb. 26, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony R. Botte, 33, Deposit, March 3, criminal obstruction of breathing.
Ronalds S. McCaulia, 43, Elmira, March 6, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.