Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Christine McGraw, 53, Gilboa, March 11, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
DELHI POLICE
Craig A. Reese, 21, Delhi, Feb. 24, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Robin C.Reese. 51, Delhi, Feb. 24, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth degree criminal mischief, second-degree aggravated harassment and petit larceny.
GREENE TROOPERS
Emily Bixby, 39, Chenango Forks, March 11, three counts each of petit larceny, third-degree identity theft and third-degree unlawful possession of personal ID.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Ralph E. Leonard, 39, Oneonta, March 11, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Ghulam S. Rehmani, 65, Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, March 7, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
