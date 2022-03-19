Police Blotter

Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS

Lucas Stupakoff, 32, Downsville, March 16, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

NORWICH TROOPERS

Caden Cruz, 29, Oxford, March 15, fourth-degree criminal mischief.

ONEONTA TROOPERS

David Hook, 42, Delhi, March 15, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree automobile stripping, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and first-degree falsifying business records.

James Clark, 39, Stamford, March 15, petit larceny.

Lyla Barnhart, 20, Worcester, March 16, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

Dakota Field, 19, Otego, March 16, first-degree possession of a forged instrument.

PRINCETOWN TROOPERS

17-year-old male, Cobleskill, March 14, fifth-degree conspiracy, third-degree criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS

Travis Diotte, 40, Richfield Springs, March 11, second-degree criminal contempt.

