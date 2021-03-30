The following charges were reported by area police. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Cameron A. Hart, 31, Middletown, March 5, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
Natasha L. Mason, 35, Walton, March 16, bench warrant.
Nicholas M. Dunlap, 25, Starlight, Pennsylvania, March 24, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and insufficient tail lamps.
Lilly A. Cosme, 28, Mount Holly, New Jersey, March 24, driving unregistered vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Dennis J. Thompson, 54, Schenevus, March 25, aggravated driving while intoxicated, moving from lane unsafely and speed not reasonable or prudent.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Mario R. Darder, 32, Hancock, March 25, three counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Olinto Bellettini, 59, Deposit, March 25, second-degree criminal contempt.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Samantha Clipston, 22, Oxford, March 19, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle - three or more prior suspensions.
Wilbur Hollins, 23, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; March 21, criminal possession of a firearm.
