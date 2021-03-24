The following charges were reported by area police. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELHI POLICE
Ryan M. Deever, 44, Walton, March 9, criminal summons.
Brittney R. Hutchinson, 31, Walton, March 9, criminal summons.
Anthony S. Prevost, 29, Delhi, March 14, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Eric R. Specht, 30, Delhi, March 14, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment.
Michael R. Walters, 33, Jefferson, March 16, criminal summons.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Anthony R. Botte, 33, Deposit, March 21, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest.
Kristina E. Irizarry, 21, Middletown, March 22, second-degree aggravated harassment - making a threat by phone.
Lucas M. Rumola, 40, Binghamton, March 22, first-degree criminal contempt.
GREENE TROOPERS
Zachary N. Lindow, 33, Greene, March 16, filing a false written statement.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Allison E. Passage, 31, Adams, March 20, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Christopher M. Ruiz, 29, Hartwick, March 17, second-degree criminal contempt.
