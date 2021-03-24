The following charges were reported by area police. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

DELHI POLICE

Ryan M. Deever, 44, Walton, March 9, criminal summons.

Brittney R. Hutchinson, 31, Walton, March 9, criminal summons.

Anthony S. Prevost, 29, Delhi, March 14, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Eric R. Specht, 30, Delhi, March 14, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment.

Michael R. Walters, 33, Jefferson, March 16, criminal summons.

DEPOSIT TROOPERS

Anthony R. Botte, 33, Deposit, March 21, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest.

Kristina E. Irizarry, 21, Middletown, March 22, second-degree aggravated harassment - making a threat by phone.

Lucas M. Rumola, 40, Binghamton, March 22, first-degree criminal contempt.

GREENE TROOPERS

Zachary N. Lindow, 33, Greene, March 16, filing a false written statement.

NORWICH TROOPERS

Allison E. Passage, 31, Adams, March 20, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

OTSEGO DEPUTIES

Christopher M. Ruiz, 29, Hartwick, March 17, second-degree criminal contempt.

