Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
15-year-old male, Richmondville, March 18, petit larceny.
Ethan Lende, 28, Middleburgh, March 18, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Bartosz Winogrodzki, 20, East Branch, March 22, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Christina Hood, 29, Delhi, March 8, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninspected vehicle with a suspended registration.
John C. Todd, 40, Roxbury, March 9, family court warrant.
Harvey W. Sandig, 69, Stamford, March 10, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
Skylar J. Pesout, 19, Sidney Center, March 11, driving while intoxicated, consumption of alcohol in vehicle and no/inadequate headlights.
Zacharias W. Fuller, 48, Richfield Springs, March 13, second-degree aggravated harassment.
Matthew May, 50, Starlight, Pennsylvania, March 14, family court warrant.
Martin Planty, 39, Walton, March 15, second-degree criminal contempt.
Ernest Dorsett, 68, Bovina, March 15, operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, and no/inadequate headlights.
Robert Smith, 41, Walton, March 15, arrest warrant.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Felicity Conkling, 24, Hancock, March 18, two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
Thomas Conkling, 26, Hancock, March 18, two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Nicole Haroldson, 39, Roxbury, March 17, aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Jeremey Aubry, 31, Margaretville, March 20, criminal mischief.
Justice Parks, 19, Grand Gorge, March 22, endangering the welfare of a child.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Dylon Wall, 25, Norwich, March 18, fourth-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt and petit larceny.
Dustin Grassi, 30, Windsor, March 20, second-degree menacing-weapon.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Ryan Flood, 43, Franklin, March 18, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-ammunition clip and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon-loaded firearm.
14-year-old female, Maryland, March 20, second-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
18-year-old male, White Plains, March 21, petit larceny.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Leroy Williams Jr., 22, Oneonta, March 1, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Gino L. Labruzzo II, 44, Richfield Springs, March 16, operating while registration is suspended.
Tyler Clark, 29, Unadilla, March 16, second-degree harassment.
Charles K. Hilts II, 43, Richfield Springs, March 17, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninspected vehicle.
PRINCETOWN TROOPERS
15-year-old male, Richmondville, March 18, third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree grand larceny.
Noel Wildey, 45, Walton, March 22, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Jeremy Jablonski, 33, Norwich, March 22, second-degree bail jumping.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
James Muller, 58, Fly Creek, March 11, obstructing firefighting operations.
Michael Patryn, 20, Richfield Springs, March 17, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Isabella Lepetich, 19, Oneonta, March 19, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and resisting arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.