Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Ian S. Spiers, 26, Middleburgh, Feb. 27, six counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Steven S. Campanelli, 25, Williamsville, Feb. 14, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and speed in zone.
DELHI POLICE
Jared E. Niejadlik, 27, Belchertown, Massachusetts, Jan. 31, third-degree burglary and petit larceny.
