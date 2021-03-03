Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

Ian S. Spiers, 26, Middleburgh, Feb. 27, six counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

DELAWARE DEPUTIES

Steven S. Campanelli, 25, Williamsville, Feb. 14, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and speed in zone.

DELHI POLICE

Jared E. Niejadlik, 27, Belchertown, Massachusetts, Jan. 31, third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

