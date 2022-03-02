Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
CHENANGO DEPUTIES
Robert W. Youngblood, 36, Guilford, Feb. 3, petit larceny.
Jesse M. Whaley, 30, McDonough, Feb. 4, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
Nicholas S. Simonds, 36, Oxford, Feb. 5, third and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Cynthia M. Day, 28, Columbus, Feb. 9, second-degree criminal contempt.
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
John A. Paddon, 44, Schoharie, Feb. 11, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Brean E. Cornelius, 38, Feb. 22, third-degree bail jumping.
Lisa Agostino, 53, Richmondville, Feb. 24, third-degree criminal tampering, petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
William J. Buck, 46, Cherry Valley, Feb. 26, resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and driving while intoxicated-first offense.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Alden Briggs, 61, Deposit, Feb. 3, bench warrant.
Porter A. Crawson, 21, Long Eddy, Feb. 4, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating with a suspended registration.
Terriann Conolly, 36, Walton, Feb. 4, arrest warrant.
Dustin Howe, 37, Walton, Feb. 13, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered and uninspected vehicle, obstructed license plate and other traffic infractions.
Albierys Connor, 19, New York City, Feb. 18, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an unregistered vehicle.
Deanna Probst, 26, Islandia, Feb. 19, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle and speed in zone.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Samuel C. Hogencamp, 23, Hancock, Feb. 18, second-degree aggravated harassment.
Jason R. Lagano, 34, Deposit, Feb. 21, fourth-degree grand larceny.
Jaquel N. Hamlet, 20, Deposit, Feb. 22, petit larceny.
18-year-old female, Deposit, Feb. 22, petit larceny.
Sean Murphy, 45, Windsor, Feb. 23, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Douglas L. Roys, 68, Binghamton, Feb. 24, second-degree criminal contempt.
Brian J. Dart, 38, Port Crane, Feb. 26, third-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Stephen Raymond, 37, Deposit, Feb. 27, third-degree assault, third-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing-applying pressure and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Kaysi Russell, 26, Deposit, March 1, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Woodard, 33, Oneonta, Feb. 28, petit larceny.
GREENE TROOPERS
Brenden C. Gager, 21, Feb. 26, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
17-year-old male of Oxford, Feb. 28, second-degree rape.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Richard T. Hildebrandt, 32, Stamford, Feb. 17, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
James L. Clark, 39, Stamford, Feb. 19, second-degree menacing.
Joseph J. Elmo, 62, Hunter, Feb. 24, second-degree criminal contempt.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Jeremy C. Bullis, 29, Mount Upton, Feb. 11, second-degree menacing-weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing-applying pressure and endangering the welfare of a child.
Alyssa F. Jones, 21, Oxford, Feb. 13, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.
Savanna N. Fugitt, 19, Oxford, Feb. 13, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Charles J. Richter, 46, Bainbridge, Feb. 14, second-degree criminal contempt.
Abbie R. Manwarren, 25, Sherburne, Feb. 16, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while ability impaired by drugs-prior conviction within 10 years and four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew S. Kivler, 35, Oxford, fourth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Timothy A. Hunter, 61, North Norwich, Feb. 23, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Joshua J. Delaney, 37, Norwich, Feb. 26, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Jake VanWagner, 24, Hobart, Feb. 21, second-degree criminal contempt and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Todd M. Jorgensen, 40, New Berlin, Feb. 26, second-degree criminal contempt.
Alyssa R. Robinson, 19, Maryland, Feb. 26, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon and second-degree reckless endangerment.
18-year-old male, Maryland, Feb. 26, second-degree menacing with a weapon.
18-year-old male, Laurens, Feb. 27, second-degree burglary, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Robert S. Crampton, 53, Hartwick, Feb. 13, driving while intoxicated, refusal to take breath test, disobeyed traffic control device, failure to keep right and inadequate muffler.
Mark J. Smith, 28, Middleburgh, Feb. 18, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered uninsured and uninspected vehicle, and improper plates.
Darlene Kessler, 56, Oneonta, Feb. 19, driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right and driving on road shoulder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.