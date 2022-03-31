Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
CHENANGO DEPUTIES
Penni P. Mills, 51, Norwich, March 26, second-degree harassment.
Leonard R. Mills, 59, Norwich, March 26, second-degree harassment, petit larceny and third-degree criminal tampering.
Angela M. Harrington, 37, New Berlin, March 26, family court warrant.
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Clifton Kirk, 40, Summit, March 28, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Brady Simpson, 46, Lakewood, Pennsylvania, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
GREENE TROOPERS
Casey Towndrow, 33, Oxford, March 26, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Kevin Bustamante, 21, March 26, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Erik Pettersen, 34, Roxbury, March 26, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.
Anne Shea, 60, Margaretville, March 28, petit larceny.
Eric M. Hall, 46, Stamford, March 29, third-degree assault.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Erin Burr, 45, Davenport, March 23, third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Joshua Rowling, 23, Richmondville, March 24, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.