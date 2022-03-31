Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

A few showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 61F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.