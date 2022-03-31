Police Blotter

Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

CHENANGO DEPUTIES

Penni P. Mills, 51, Norwich, March 26, second-degree harassment.

Leonard R. Mills, 59, Norwich, March 26, second-degree harassment, petit larceny and third-degree criminal tampering.

Angela M. Harrington, 37, New Berlin, March 26, family court warrant.

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

Clifton Kirk, 40, Summit, March 28, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

DEPOSIT TROOPERS

Brady Simpson, 46, Lakewood, Pennsylvania, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

GREENE TROOPERS

Casey Towndrow, 33, Oxford, March 26, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS

Kevin Bustamante, 21, March 26, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

Erik Pettersen, 34, Roxbury, March 26, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Anne Shea, 60, Margaretville, March 28, petit larceny.

Eric M. Hall, 46, Stamford, March 29, third-degree assault.

ONEONTA TROOPERS

Erin Burr, 45, Davenport, March 23, third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Joshua Rowling, 23, Richmondville, March 24, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

