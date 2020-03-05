Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELHI POLICE
Kristophe Steele, 49, Ramsey, Feb. 15, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving with obstructed vision.
Deshaeness Betances, 20, Delhi, Feb. 16, unlawful possession of marijuana.
Joannah Patterson, 19, Great Neck, Feb. 16, unlawful possession of marijuana.
Daniel Lieber, 23, Suffern, Feb. 17, reckless driving and speed in zone.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
John J. Lantry, 29, Windsor, March 1, second-degree criminal contempt.
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Breanna N. Smith, 29, Schenectady, March 1, petit larceny, third-degree identity theft.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Brooke E. Spencer, 27, Walton, Feb. 22, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and inadequate headlights.
Edmund Rajner, 50, Sidney, March 1, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating without an inspection certificate and failure to signal a turn.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Maria Titchener, 46, Oxford, Feb. 26, second-degree criminal contempt.
Mark D. Bard, 64, Norwich, Feb. 28, second-degree criminal impersonation.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Edward L. Royster, 41, Oneonta, March 1, second-degree menacing with a weapon, second-degree strangulation, resisting arrest.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Rickey J. Richard, 33, Unadilla, Feb. 27, second-degree menacing with a weapon, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Chad M. Haynes, 36, Sidney, Feb. 28, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Richard J. Pierce, 53, Norwich, Feb. 22, operating vehicle with a suspended registration.
Briana J. Ogden-Panny, 29, Worcester, Feb. 24, operating vehicle with a suspended registration.
Nicole Simmons, 37, Waterville, Feb. 24, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving an uninspected vehicle with a suspended registration.
