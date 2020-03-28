Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Schuyler M. Schmidt, 28, Rome, no date given, driving while ability impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended registration and displaying a forged inspection certificate.
John V. Trager, 31, Stormville, March 4, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninspected and uninsured vehicle and improper plates.
Stephen J. Pawlowski, 44, Hartwick, March 12, first-degree criminal contempt.
Kyle Ralph, 32, Endicott, March 16, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninspected vehicle.
Wayne T. Brostek Jr., 45, New Berlin, March 18, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and inoperable brake lights.
Brandy L. Monuszko, 37, Bainbridge, March 18, operating motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
David A. Lolik, 49, Hartwick, March 20, second-degree harassment.
Robert M. Solberg, 55, Hartwick, March 20, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
