Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Ryan Hathaway, 39, Oneonta, Feb. 18, failure to register as a sex offender, endangering the welfare of a child, false impersonation.
Elizabeth Hall, 24, Delhi, Feb. 20, abandonment of animal.
Randy L. Hawkins, 38, Oneonta, Feb. 20, two counts of failure to pay.
Jennifer L. Schaub, 44, Otego, Feb. 21, failure to appear.
Anthony J. Santana, 17, Oneonta, Feb. 20, backing unsafely, leaving the scene of property damage-motor vehicle accident.
Godfrey Little, 37, Oneonta, Feb. 22, endangering the welfare of a child.
Helen Garvin, 32, Oneonta, Feb. 22, endangering the welfare of a child.
Cody J. Eramo, 26, Oneonta, Feb. 23, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Austin C. Brooker, 21, Walton, Feb. 16, open container.
Jennifer L. Fontana, 31, Oneonta, Feb. 18, driving while intoxicated-first offense, reckless driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.