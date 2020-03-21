Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Cheryl M. Penizotto, 51, Syracuse, March 8, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to keep right, driving on road shoulder, moved from lane unsafely, unsafe backing and speed not reasonable.
Ryan M. Stanton, 34, Afton, March 9, third-degree robbery, second-degree reckless endangerment and petit larceny.
Bryan Leizear, 25, Oxford, March 9, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle with no insurance and a suspended registration.
Damian Bouton, 27, Oneonta, March 9, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninspected vehicle with no stop lamps.
Catherine Hernandez, 33, Laurens, March 10, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and an inadequate muffler.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Divontay Huggins, 26, Canajoharie, March 11, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Joziha J. Clemens, 20, Bronx, March 15, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana in an amount greater than 2 ounces.
