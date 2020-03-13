Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
CHENANGO DEPUTIES
Brenon L. Strozier, 36, Norwich, Feb. 25, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree identity theft, third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification and petit larceny.
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Gerald R. Smith. 56, Middle Island, March 11, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Michael A. Scarimbolo, 20, Meredith, March 3, criminal summons.
Michael P. Roberts, 43, Walton, March 3, bench warrant.
Cristian T. Demeo, 46, Andes, March 4, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Dana-John Britton, 40, Oneonta, March 6, bench warrant.
Michael J. Bryden, 20, Delhi, March 7, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.
DELHI POLICE
Daniele L. Hiza, 30, Endicott, Feb. 25, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to deliver license and speed in zone.
Cory Felice, 28, Otego, Feb. 26, violation of village noise law.
Riki Takano, 19, March 1, operating a motor vehicle without a license and a suspended registration and failure to stop at a stop sign.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Tina M. Catalfino, 55, Lincklaen, March 3, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Kemmi S. Fink, 50, Norwich, March 8, petit larceny.
Brandon C. MacLaury, 33, Oxford, March 9, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted criminal.
Ashley N. Elderkin, 24, South Plymouth, March 9, petit larceny.
Jason P. Barrows, 43, Oxford, March 11, third-degree grand larceny.
John C. Buffa, 54, Plymouth, March 11, second-degree criminal contempt.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Lucian D. Decker, 19, New Berlin, March 3, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree criminal contempt.
Youth, 18, Staten Island, March 9, criminal mischief with intent to damage property.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Jeffrey Sabines, 29, Norwich, Feb. 26, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
Nicole Wilber, no age given, Oneonta, March 2, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Quincy Feliu, 24, Norwich, March 6, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
William C. Coop, 28, Windham, March 11, issuing a bad check.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Brian S. Hartwell, 32, Mount Upton, March 4, first-degree criminal contempt.
Youth, 18, Masonville, March 5, fourth-degree criminal possession of a firearm.
Miguel L. Cruz, 24, Bainbridge, March 10, petit larceny.
Dennis P. Lafferty, 38, Oneonta, March 11, third-degree criminal trespassing on an enclosed property, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.