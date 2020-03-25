Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Laurie Hitchcock, 28, Kortright, March 13, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
WALTON POLICE
Shaquinn D. Terry, 28, Temple, Pennsylvania, Feb. 23, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Andrew VanBuren, 53, South Kortright, Feb. 24, driving while intoxicated, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to stop before entering road and an illegal signal.
Jessica L. Bolster, 35, Walton, Feb. 25, arrest warrant.
Michael Harrington, 36, Walton, Feb. 27, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Jose E. Bonilla, 36, Freeport, Feb. 29, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
