Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
CHENANGO DEPUTIES
Benjamin C. Izard Sr., 67, Norwich, May 5, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
Korinne N. Gay, 24, Plymouth, May 9, second-degree harassment.
DELHI POLICE
Christopher Stevens, 34, Delhi, April 28, driving while intoxicated, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Cameron Murphy, 23, Delhi, April 28, violation of village noise law.
Vernon B. VanValkenburgh, 48, Bloomville, April 29, driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right.
Jean Pierre Regazzi, 29, Delhi, May 2, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to obey a traffic control device.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Alan M. Soules, 27, Meridale, May 6, driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol, operating unregistered, unlicensed and uninsured vehicle, speed unreasonable, moving from lane unsafely and driving on road shoulders.
Jeffery S. Williams, 53, New Berlin, May 7, second-degree harassment.
