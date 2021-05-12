Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Katie L. Cronk, 26, Grand Gorge, April 28, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and moving from lane unsafely.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Francisco R. Rodriguez, 28, Starlight, Pennsylvania; May 8, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Frederick M. McGee, 22, Oneonta, April 25, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure, second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Michael Patryn, 19, Davenport, April 26, petit larceny.
Kevin R. Johnson, 45, Oneonta, April 29, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Micklevy Jude T. Kelly, 31, Fort Plain, April 29, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Ronald G. Neu, 27, Oneonta, April 30, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Ernesto D. Santiago, 44, Oneonta, May 1, second-degree menacing with a weapon, first-degree burglary with a dangerous instrument, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, first-degree criminal contempt - intentionally placing a person protected by a court order in reasonable fear of physical injury, serious physical injury or death by displaying a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use it.
Josh D. McMullen, 37, Morris, May 2, second-degree burglary of a dwelling.
David T. Williams, 46, Oneonta, May 6, fourth-degree stalking - causing fear.
Michael L. Norfleet, 23, Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina; May 9, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon - firearm.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Kathleen Ward, 43, Burlington Flats, March 11, aggravated driving while intoxicated, operating without a license and improper/no signal.
Keith R. Audette, 46, Albany, April 19, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no insurance, improper passing and driving without a restrictive interlock device.
Nathaniel Lopez, 22, Worcester, April 19, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and inadequate headlights.
Travis M. Bowee, 23, New Berlin, April 19, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speed not reasonable and prudent, driving on road shoulder and slopes and failure to keep right.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.