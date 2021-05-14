Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Jesse T. Freeman, 28, Endicott, April 21, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Justin J. Cirigliano, 26, Bainbridge, unauthorized use of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Devon J. Sosa, 30, Albany, April 28, fourth-degree stalking - illegally communicating, second-degree aggravated harassment - communicating a threat.
Austin A. Crawford, 21, Oxford, April 28, fourth-degree stalking - illegally communicating.
Edward J. Petti, 28, Oneonta, April 28, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance - cocaine.
Jeannie E. Bame, 47, Hobart, April 28, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with a mandatory suspension.
Carol A. Deming, 73, Otego, no date given, petit larceny.
WALTON POLICE
Jason A. Lester, 39, Sidney, March 27, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and other infractions.
Carlos J. Ruiz Jr., 21, Walton, March 31, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
Tiler R. Hernandez, 25, Walton, April 2, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and other vehicle and traffic infractions.
Frank W. Mastrorocco, 31, Walton, April 7, driving while ability impaired by drugs, reckless driving and other vehicle and traffic infractions.
Dylan J. Katen, 28, Deposit, April 9, driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and other vehicle and traffic infractions.
