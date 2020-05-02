Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Dana Britton, 40, Oneonta, April 23, two counts petit larceny.
Wayne R. Heck, 37, Davenport, April 24, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
Bryan L. Ruple, 41, Otego, April 24, third-degree burglary - illegal entry of a dwelling with intent to burglarize, first-degree robbery - use of a dangerous instrument.
Derrick Gray, 41, Laurens, April 24, second-degree robbery - aided by another.
Vincent Brower, 26, Roxbury, April 27, third-degree rape of a victim younger than 17 by a perpetrator older than 21, third-degree criminal sex act involving a victim younger than 17 by a perpetrator older than 21, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Danielle E. Simon, 35, Laurens, April 27, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Justin Moore, 33, Maryland, April 18, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating without insurance and a suspended registration.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Richard P. Myers, 27, Ilion, April 1, petit larceny, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Youth, 16, Arkville, April 16, false reporting of an incident that didn’t occur.
David A. Lolik, 49, Richfield Springs, April 24, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact.
Thomas J. Giordano, 30, Burlington Flats, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
