Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
William L. Cooksey, 39, Walton, May 5, aggravated driving while intoxicated and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Charles L. Pieper, 48, Walton, May 5, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign.
David J. Chairvolotti, 48, Arkville, May 6, second-degree harassment and second-degree criminal contempt.
Trisha I. Vandermark, 37, Cooks Falls, May 10, second-degree harassment.
Tyler W. Dibble, 20, Hamden, May 11, failure to register a required address change.
Lyman G. McCann, 48, Walton, May 12, failure to report a required change of address.
DELHI POLICE
Keyara Armour, 21, Delhi, April 24, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
Carmine Yonnone IV, 29, Delhi, April 25, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic instrument and several traffic violations.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Angela M. Brown, 33, Johnson City, May 10, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order, four counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Brad T. Williams, 30, Endicott, May 15, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Matthew J. Millard, 24, Binghamton, May 11, three counts third-degree rape involving a victim younger than 17 and a perpetrator older than 21, three counts third-degree criminal sex act involving a victim younger than 17 and a perpetrator older than 21, three counts endangering the welfare of a child.
Kitty L. Knochenmus, 47, West Winfield, May 16, third-degree assault.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Jesse T. Freeman, 23, Menands, May 13, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a hypodermic instrument, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia - scales, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Raymond Worman, 24, Oneonta, May 16, criminal mischief with intent to damage property.
Sedrick Henderson, 32, Davenport, May 17, second-degree criminal mischief, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
George G. Emerick, 68, Cooperstown, May 9, operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended.
Justin M. Lopez, 37, Richfield Springs, May 13, second-degree harassment.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Cassandra M. Latour, 31, Mount Vision, May 11, petit larceny.
Robert W. Hoag, 41, New Berlin, May 15, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
Dezarae L. Yother, 40, New Berlin, May 15, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Jurkha Berishvili, 49, Richfield Springs, May 16, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Leon G. Marriott, 39, Waterville, May 16, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Patrick W. Jacoby, 35, Morris, May 16, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon - firearm.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Mark E. Sands, 42, Windsor, May 10, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Patrick J. Reynolds, 30, Afton, May 12, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact, endangering the welfare of a child.
Keith Steven Johnson, 28, Utica, May 15, two counts second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
