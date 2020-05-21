Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

OTSEGO DEPUTIES

Donald R. Zoll, 35, Pittsfield, May 6, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Scott Fallon, 31, New Berlin, May 8, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and following too closely.

Dante Wellman, 20, Hartwick, May 9, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninsured and uninspected vehicle with a suspended registration.

Leann Barker, 37, Jefferson, May 10, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninsured vehicle with a suspended registration.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS

Heather R. Shipman, 37, Brookfield, May 10, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Jamie R. Singleton, 34, Utica, May 14, third-degree grand larceny.

Codie J. Brewer, 28, Ilion, May 15, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250, reckless driving.

SIDNEY TROOPERS

Emmanuel George, 27, Butternuts, May 14, third-degree criminal mischief.

Youth, 17, Unadilla, May 12, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree false reporting of an incident, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

STAMFORD TROOPERS

Christopher W. Molter, 27, Rocky Point, May 16, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

