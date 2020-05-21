Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Donald R. Zoll, 35, Pittsfield, May 6, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Scott Fallon, 31, New Berlin, May 8, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and following too closely.
Dante Wellman, 20, Hartwick, May 9, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninsured and uninspected vehicle with a suspended registration.
Leann Barker, 37, Jefferson, May 10, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninsured vehicle with a suspended registration.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Heather R. Shipman, 37, Brookfield, May 10, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Jamie R. Singleton, 34, Utica, May 14, third-degree grand larceny.
Codie J. Brewer, 28, Ilion, May 15, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250, reckless driving.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Emmanuel George, 27, Butternuts, May 14, third-degree criminal mischief.
Youth, 17, Unadilla, May 12, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree false reporting of an incident, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Christopher W. Molter, 27, Rocky Point, May 16, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
