Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
John C. Elsis, 48, Cobleskill, May 17, second-degree criminal contempt.
Karrie A. Hosier, 43, Richmondville, May 21, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Glenn C. McGuiness, 60, Andes, May 20, third-degree criminal mischief.
Norma E. Curless, 43, Stamford, May 21, endangering the welfare of a child.
Shawn M. Zimmerman, 21, Gloversville, May 21, three counts first-degree sexual abuse of an individual younger than 11, three counts endangering the welfare of a child.
Cheri L. Lazarro, 50, Margaretville, May 22, second-degree menacing.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Joseph B. Schneider, 26, Norwich, May 19, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, second-degree menacing with a weapon, third-degree criminal trespassing, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Jose I. Gonzalez, 53, Norwich, May 20, three counts fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Nathanial W. Richardson, 30, Mount Upton, May 18, second-degree criminal contempt.
Michael J. Ide, 34, Schenevus, May 21, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Youth, 18, Scotia, May 22, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - vehicle, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Cassandra M. Latour, 31, Mount Vision, May 11, petit larceny.
Robert W. Hoag, 41, New Berlin, May 15, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
Dezarae L. Yother, 40, New Berlin, May 15, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Jurkha Berishvili, 49, Richfield Springs, May 16, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Leon G. Marriott, 39, Waterville, May 16, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Patrick W. Jacoby, 35, Morris, May 16, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon - firearm.
