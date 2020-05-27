Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Jose Romero, 25, Salem, Massachusetts, May 11, fourth-degree criminal possession of narcotic drugs, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana in an amount greater than 16 ounces.
Anthony Pena, 21, Salem, Massachusetts; May 11, fourth-degree criminal possession of narcotic drugs, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana in an amount greater than 16 ounces, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in an amount greater than one ounce - cannabis.
Breanna N. Smith, 29, Schenectady, May 14, petit larceny.
Jennifer L. Larkin, 37, Sharon Springs, May 17, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Craig W. Shackleton, 25, Richmondville, May 21, criminal mischief - intent to damage property.
Montel T. Hughes, 26, Lansing, May 23, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher M. West, 30, Troy, May 25, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Neil L. Proctor, 38, Schoharie, unlisted date, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Brandon Bathrick, 26, Oneonta, May 10, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
