Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

SIDNEY TROOPERS

Patrick J. Reynolds, 30, Afton, May 12, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact, endangering the welfare of a child.

Keith Steven Johnson, 28, Utica, May 15, two counts second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.

Thomas R. Howard, 40, Walton, May 20, three counts first-degree sexual abuse involving a victim younger than 17 and a perpertrator older than 21.

Scott Robinson, 55, Bainbridge, May 21, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

David E. Bailey, 35, Bainbridge, May 21, forcible touching, third-degree sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child.

