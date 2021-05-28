Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Patrick J. Reynolds, 30, Afton, May 12, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact, endangering the welfare of a child.
Keith Steven Johnson, 28, Utica, May 15, two counts second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Thomas R. Howard, 40, Walton, May 20, three counts first-degree sexual abuse involving a victim younger than 17 and a perpertrator older than 21.
Scott Robinson, 55, Bainbridge, May 21, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
David E. Bailey, 35, Bainbridge, May 21, forcible touching, third-degree sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child.
