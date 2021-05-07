Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Joshua C. Rowling, 22, Richmondville, April 25, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.
Pearl Yazzie, 22, Middleburgh, April 30, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, second-degree criminal contempt.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Tailynn Safford, 39, Sidney, April 21, operating an uninspected motor vehicle with suspended registration and driving without a license.
Gladys L. Smith, 56, Delhi, April 23, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a defective brake light.
Marianna Costakis, 56, Sayville, April 23, operating motor vehicle with a suspended registration, failure to surrender suspended registration items and improper display of registration plates.
Israel L. Rivera, 48, Arkville, April 24, first-degree criminal contempt.
John H.B. Williamson, 20, Andes, April 28, trespass. Also arrested were three 19-year old youths with names withheld, same charge.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Shawn M. McCabe, 33, Windsor, April 26, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure.
Youth, 12, Deposit, April 30, petit larceny.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Nathanial E. Batthany, 38, Delhi, April 22, second-degree criminal contempt.
Youth, 13, Grand Gorge, April 29, forcible touching intimate parts, endangering the welfare of a child.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Nathanael D. Dibble, 29, Norwich, April 20, second-degree menacing with a weapon, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Anthony M. Burlew, 34, Bath, April 20, third-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Alyssa L. Clarkson, 20, Spencer, April 22, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Jesey L. Smith, 27, Spencer, April 22, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Cherie L. Buffa, 25, Plymouth, April 24, first-degree criminal contempt.
Chad A. Youngs, 31, Sherburne, April 29, second-degree criminal impersonation of another person.
Thomas P. Marks, 23, Oxford, April 29, third-degree criminal tampering.
Jamie L. Whitmore, 25, Afton, May 2, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - firearms.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Kevin R. Johnson, 45, Oneonta, April 20, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Youth, 15, April 21, possession of a sexual performance by a child younger than 17, promotion of a sexual performance by a child younger than 17.
