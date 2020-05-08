Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
NORWICH TROOPERS
Patrick M. Kain, 33, Norwich, April 22, first-degree sexual abuse - contact with an individual younger than 11, using a child younger than 17 in a sexual performance, promoting sexual performance of a child younger than 17, possession of a sexual performance by a child.
Timothy A. Shepard, 48, Otselic, April 22, first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Dennis L. DeWolf, 27, Guilford, April 22, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Cody C. Head, 31, Oxford, April 23, second-degree strangulation, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Broc A. Donnison, 33, Norwich, April 28, second-degree burglary.
Paul R. Presnell, 28, Norwich, May 1, second-degree burglary of a dwelling.
Jason L. Wheeler, 38, Sherburne, May 3, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
James A. Harvey, 55, Franklin, April 30, petit larceny.
Richard L. Ambrose, 34, Treadwell, May 2, resisting arrest, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Curtis Germond, 53, Oneonta, April 27, operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended and without insurance.
Theodore Levandowski, 58, Hartwick, April 27, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating with a suspended registration and no insurance.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Bradley W. Squier, 20, Cortland, May 2, third-degree criminal trespassing.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
David Duvall, 46, Bainbridge, April 23, second-degree assault, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Carrie M. Gott, 48, Sidney Center, April 25, third-degree false report of an incident.
Cole W. Edgett, 37, Franklin, April 26, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury.
Nicolle M. Terry, 26, Walton, May 1, second-degree aggravated harassment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.