RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Sheila M. Fahey, 41, West Winfield, Nov. 5, third-degree grand larceny, first-degree identity theft - to obtain goods.
Jordan S. Niziol, 24, Fort Plain, Nov. 8, 42 counts petit larceny.
Jerome L. Bucher, 58, Albany, Nov. 8, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
Robert A. Cluett, 61, Syracuse, Nov. 8, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
Stephen K. Harris, 68, Hartwick, Nov. 8, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
Christopher P. Otis, 23, Schuyler, Nov. 8, two counts second-degree menacing with a weapon, two counts second-degree reckless endangerment, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
WALTON POLICE
Amy R. Gancio, 36, Grand Gorge, Oct. 18, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child aboard, first-degree driving while ability impaired by drugs, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Colleen M. Kennedy, 54, West Babylon, Oct. 23, aggravated driving while intoxicated with child aboard, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and first-degree driving while ability impaired by drugs.
Chellie Warner, 33, Walton, Oct. 26, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.
