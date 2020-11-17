Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
David A. Lolik, 50, Norwich, Nov. 4, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Morgan C. Snyder, 21, Central Bridge, Nov. 7, second-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Jeffrey M. Robinson, 26, Walton, Nov. 11, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure.
Dalton L. Bellinger, 26, Jefferson, Nov. 14, second-degree criminal trespass.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Joseph Croci, 30, Walton, Nov. 10, petit larceny.
Jared D. Beach, 23, Walton, Nov. 10, driving while ability impaired by alcohol and failure to keep right.
DELHI POLICE
Peter J. Williams, 34, Walton, Oct. 20, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to keep right.
Tyler P. Magnan, 24, Bloomville, Oct. 21, driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of marijuana and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Sean R. Gillespie, 21, Bovina, Oct. 24, petit larceny.
William Thompson, 65, Delhi, Oct. 27, second-degree harassment.
Kyle Alverson, 32, Delhi, Oct. 29, failure to provide appropriate shelter for dogs.
Samuel G. Blanket, 20, Greenlawn, Oct. 31, driving while ability impaired by drugs and no headlights.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Christopher J. Snider, 34, Bainbridge, Nov. 10, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order, first-degree criminal contempt.
Lucinda L. Cirigliano, 52, Bainbridge, Nov. 11, petit larceny.
Brianna S. Wubbenhurst, 27, Bainbridge, Nov. 11, petit larceny.
Connor Ashley, 20, Otego, Nov, 11, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.