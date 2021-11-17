Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Alexander Moon, 29, Richmondville, Nov. 2, tampering with physical evidence and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Mason I. Crofts, 21, Cobleskill, Nov. 4, driving while intoxicated, first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Therese Wright, 65, Schoharie, Nov. 5, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Kurt Thorington, 57, Cobleskill, Nov. 6, second-degree criminal contempt.
Kayla M. Coonradt, 29, Middleburgh, Nov. 6, second-degree criminal contempt.
Richard S. Webb, 47, Middleburgh, Nov. 6, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Jule S. Rutherford, 63, Schoharie, Nov. 7, third-degree menacing and driving while intoxicated, first offense.
Pierre D. Camou, 48, Flushing, Nov. 7, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Lea F. Ritchie, 51, Fort Ann, Nov. 9, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Leland H. Neff, 68, North Blenheim, Nov. 10, second-degree criminal contempt.
Kimberly Kachmar, 40, Summit, Nov. 13, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
James E. Monarch, 90, Wright, Nov. 15, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Jack Mason, 52, Whitney Point, Oct. 21, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speed in zone, failure to use turn signal, and no stop lamps.
James G. Lor, 29, Margaretville, Oct. 27, felony driving while intoxicated, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating without a registration, valid inspection sticker or insurance.
Timothy S. Lynch, 62, Treadwell, Oct. 28, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
DELHI POLICE
David C. Shaw, 60, Delhi, Oct. 16, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a suspended registration.
Garrett Tucker, 21, Ferndale, Oct. 30, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Fae Specht, 28, Delhi, Oct. 31, aggravated driving while intoxicated, drinking alcohol in vehicle, moved from lane unsafely and failure to keep right.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Mary E. Clapper, 35, Hallstead, Pennsylvania, Oct. 27, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaied by drugs.
Bruce M. Gettel, 21, Hancock, Oct. 30, first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child - alcohol.
Rossano A. Williams, 41, Alton, Illinois, Oct. 31, driving while intoxicated - first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Ryan A. Borowicz, 25, Union Dale, Pennsylvania, Nov. 2, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Justin F. Perillo, 32, Hancock, Nov. 7, criminal obstruction of breathing - applying pressure and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.
