Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
John J. LaFrenier, 53, Hancock, Nov. 8, first-degree criminal contempt.
Matthew B. Bowden, no address given, Nov. 11, first-degree criminal contempt-physical contact.
GREENE TROOPERS
Kiera E. Pezzino, 27, Norwich, Oct. 29, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Richard M. Foster, 47, Margaretville, Oct. 27, second-degree criminal contempt.
Robert E. Jones, 55, Fleischmanns, Oct. 27, second-degree menacing with a weapon.
Terry J. Moraghan, 56, Halcottsville, Oct. 30, driving while intoxicated, first offense.
Harry E. Figgie, 38, New York, Nov. 11, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and aggravated driving while intoxicated with child-first offense.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Kevin J. Roach, 34, Smyrna, Oct. 25, third-degree burglary, illegal entry with intent.
Hunter, M. Everhart, 21, Savannah, Oct. 30, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%, driving while intoxicated, first offense.
17-year-old male, Oxford, Oct. 30, driving while intoxicated, first offense and reckless driving.
Jason M. Rice, 24, McDonough, Nov. 1, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact and two counts acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.
Travis L. Demuth, 29, Oxford, Nov. 2, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Kenneth J. Knickerbocker, 60, Sherburne, Nov. 3, third-degree criminal trespass and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Justin M. Fuller, 37, DeRuyter, Nov. 8, first-degree criminal contempt-physical contact and criminal mischief.
Shane M. Dockstader, 45, Otselic, Nov. 12, driving while intoxicated-previous conviction within past 10 years.
James C. Hill, 36, Oxford, Nov. 15, driving while intoxicated-first offense, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Glen W. Merwin, 41, Stamford, Oct. 20, second-degree strangulation, forcible touching and first-degree criminal contempt.
Brandon M. McHargue, 36, East Worcester, Oct. 21, second-degree criminal contempt.
Eugene T. Buzie, 27, Oneonta, Oct. 23, two counts each of second-degree menacing with a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.
Mason D. Handy, 24, Sharon Springs, Oct. 25, driving while intoxicated - first offense.
Angelo J. Tenace, 61, Oneonta, Oct. 25, second-degree criminal contempt and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Justin M. Townsend, 33, South New Berlin, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.