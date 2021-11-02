Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Zane G. Cornell, 46, Gilboa, Oct. 31, driving while intoxicated, first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Terry A. Hanes, 60, Cobleskill, Oct. 31, second-degree strangulation.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Joshua R. Donnelly, 33, Norwich, Oct. 15, second-degree criminal contempt.
Kyle A. Low, 22, New Berlin, Oct. 17, driving while intoxicated - first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
William D. Sabines, 38, Oxford, Oct. 18, petit larceny.
Amanda L. Shaver, 38, Norwich, Oct. 18, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon.
Joshua R. Donnelly, 33, Norwich, Oct. 21, second-degree criminal contempt.
Martha M. Clemens, 24, Oxford, Oct. 21, second-degree criminal contempt.
Stephen K. Roach, 59, Oxford, Oct. 22, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Deidra A. Butler, 34, Norwich, Oct. 23, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
