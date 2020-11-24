Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Stephen P. Depuy, 32, Downsville, Nov. 13, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speed not reasonable and prudent.
Lora B. Leitenberger, 60, Treadwell, Nov. 18, felony driving while intoxicated, open alcohol container in vehicle, and other traffic infractions.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Youth, 17, South New Berlin, Nov. 17, petit larceny, third-degree identity theft to obtain goods, third-degree unlawful possession of a personal ID.
Nicholas S. Barrows, 34, Norwich, Nov. 18, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Youth, 13, Greene, Nov. 16, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
Youth, 13, Greene, Nov. 16, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
Clint D. Payne, 46, Beaver, Pennsylvania, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
