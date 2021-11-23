Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Matthew D. McLean, 33, Oneonta, Oct. 29, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Logan K. Ulmer, 21, Binghamton, Oct. 30, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Robert W. Lalosh, 21, Davenport, Oct. 31, failure to deliver a license or registration, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated - first offense and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Aaron C. Talbot, 32, Oneonta, Nov. 2, petit larceny.
Christopher Rhodes, 28, Jefferson, Nov. 3, second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree stalking.
Stephen F. Baldo, 36, Oneonta, Nov. 3, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Ronald Alston, 61, Portlandville, Nov. 3, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Tara L. Counadis, 41, Worcester, Nov. 6, second-degree burglary-dwelling, petit larceny and second-degree criminal contempt.
Billy J. Bates, 29, no address given, Nov. 7, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Justin Brockman, 35, Oneonta, Nov. 8, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury.
Dennis M. Gaudino, 29, Unadilla, Nov. 9, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Eli Stapelton, 28, Middlefield, Oct. 7, first-degree criminal contempt, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment.
Kory W. Minshall, 41, Burlington, Oct. 8, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Dennis Kropp, 43, Oneonta, Oct. 12, arrest warrant.
Danielle J. Dunham, 40, Morris, Oct. 14, arrest warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.