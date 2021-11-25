Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Michael H. Klein, 30, Schenevus, Nov. 11, driving while intoxicated-first offense.
Brandon M. McHargue, 36, East Worcester, Nov. 13, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal contempt and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.
Wynn H. Williams, 20, Maryland, Nov. 14, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
18-year-old male, Meredith, Nov. 14, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Todd M. Jorgensen, 39, New Berlin, Nov. 14, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Aaron J. Stevens, 29, Bainbridge, Nov. 16, petit larceny.
Rachel S. Mendez, 57, Otego, Nov. 17, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Jerry D. Parks, 29, Oneonta, Nov. 18, second-degree criminal trespass.
Drew D. Sylvester, 29, East Meredith, Nov. 19, second-degree criminal contempt.
Don B. Lane, 50, Canajoharie, Nov. 20, petit larceny, third-degree fleeing officer in motor vehicle.
Kevin D. Moore, 59, Harpursville, Nov. 22, second-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor, unlawful publishing intimate image and endangering the welfare of a child.
Stuart W. Washburn, 32, no address given, Nov. 24, second-degree criminal contempt.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Nicholas J. Armando Jr., 31, Oneonta, Oct. 16, bench warrant.
Sherri L. Empire, 41, Maryland, Oct. 16, arrest warrant.
James F. Wallis Jr., 46, Cato, Oct. 18, second-degree harassment.
Darzell A. King, 30, Utica, Oct. 19, second-degree harassment.
Cedo Kolic, 45, Sidney, Oct. 19, family court warrant.
Stephanie Black, 47, Roseboom, Oct. 27, operating an uninspected, unregistered, uninsured vehicle while the registration is suspended.
Eric Kane, 21, Mount Vision, Oct. 28, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an unregistered and uninspected vehicle with a bad stop lamp.
James F. Wallis Jr., 46, West Winfield, Oct. 28, second-degree criminal contempt.
Kimberly Stack, 49, Cooperstown, Oct. 29, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to dim headlights.
Charles Locke, 50, Davenport, Nov. 7, second-degree harassment.
Amanda-Lynn Massie, 27, Cooperstown, Nov. 7, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an unregistered vehicle with a suspended registration.
Jason Everitt, 52, New Lisbon, Nov. 12, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an unregistered, uninspected and uninsured vehicle with improper plates.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Nathan A. Diamond, 42, Bainbridge, Nov. 3, second-degree strangulation and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Joshua L. Jenson, 36, Sidney Center, Nov. 5, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Brandon M. Birch, 34, Harpursville, Nov. 9, second-degree criminal impersonation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Mark A. Cordner, 25, Bainbridge, Nov. 13, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
WALTON POLICE
Scott T. Barnhart, 18, Walton, Oct. 23, arrest warrant.
Michael Mazzucca, 50, Walton, Oct. 27, trespass.
Jacklyn Marando, 18, Massapequa, Oct. 29,third-degree possession of a forged instrument and unlawful possession of alcohol by a person under 21.
Michael Mazzucca, 50, Walton, Oct. 30, Nov. 4 and Nov. 6, trespass.
Michael Mazzucca, 50,Walton, Nov. 6, criminal summons.
