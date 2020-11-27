Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Samuel R. Miller, 23, Cobleskill, Nov. 17, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Michael E. Meyers, 57, Richmondville, Nov. 19, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child.
Youth, 15, Middleburgh, Nov. 22, petit larceny, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Youth, 10, Middleburgh, Nov. 22, petit larceny, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
