Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

Samuel R. Miller, 23, Cobleskill, Nov. 17, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Michael E. Meyers, 57, Richmondville, Nov. 19, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child.

Youth, 15, Middleburgh, Nov. 22, petit larceny, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Youth, 10, Middleburgh, Nov. 22, petit larceny, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you