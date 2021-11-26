Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Steven M. Silvestri, 28, DeLancey, Nov. 17, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Brent W. Wallace, 33, Jefferson, Nov. 19, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while ability impaired by drugs-two prior convictions within past 10 years, aggravated driving while intoxicated with child-one prior conviction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.