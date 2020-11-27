Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Jonathan J. Hafele, 25, Deposit, Nov. 20, first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Tomas J. Gager, 26, Smyrna, Nov. 22, fourth-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
William J. Reisen, 57, Oneonta, Nov. 18, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order, three counts fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
