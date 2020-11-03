Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Thomas J. Kamp, 39, Honesdale, Pennsylvania, Oct. 19, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
Carmine J. DeClemente III, 33, Sidney, Oct. 22, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and operating vehicle with no headlight.
Edward C. Sherman, 67, Masonville, Oct. 22, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an unregistered, uninsured and uninspected vehicle.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Patrick S. Stanton, 46, Deposit, Oct. 30, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Dawn A. Moxham, 32, Stamford, Nov. 1, second-degree criminal trespass, two counts fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
Joseph Garone, 44, South Kortright, Nov. 1, second-degree criminal trespass, two counts fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
WALTON POLICE
Terriann Connolly, 35, Walton, Sept. 29, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.
Robert A. Smith, 40, Walton, Sept. 29, criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument and no vehicle inspection.
Sebastian C. Conklin, 28, Arkville, Oct. 5, driving while ability impaired by drugs and operating vehicle without inspection certificate.
David A. Perez, 53, Lounsbury, Connecticut, Oct. 10, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.
William J. Breen, 61, Bronx, Oct. 12, public lewdness.
Jesse J. Stefanelli, 31, Bovina, Oct. 12, second-degree aggravated harassment.
Cody L. Ray, 18, Walton, Oct. 14, second-degree criminal contempt.
Johnathan W. Neville, 30, Walton, Oct. 15, second-degree criminal contempt.
Justin A. Robinson, 40, Walton, Oct. 16, driving while intoxicated and driving with an obstructed view.
