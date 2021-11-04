Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Edward C. Plows, 64, Cherry Valley, Oct. 16, driving while intoxicated - first offense.
Jon C. Francis, 39, Burlington Flats, Oct. 17, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Matthew J. White, 42, Elmira, Oct. 19, third-degree assault.
Austin J. Sherman, 27, Corinth, Oct. 22, second-degree criminal contempt.
Chad J. Roberts, 38, Richfield Springs, Oct. 23, petit larceny.
Amanda M. Kester, 34, Scranton, Pennsylvania, Oct. 24, petit larceny.
Frank Ford, 47, Scranton, Pennsylvania, Oct. 24, petit larceny, false personation and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Edward L. Royster, 43, Richfield Springs, Oct. 26, assault with intention to injure with a weapon and second-degree menacing.
Zacharias W. Fuller, 47, Schenevus, Oct. 30, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Joseph M. Bunt, 51, Unadilla, Oct. 14, endangering the welfare of a child.
Garrett L. Kiehle, 19, Port Crane, Oct. 16, third-degree criminal tampering.
Eric Wilkinson, 20, Port Crane, Oct. 16, third-degree criminal tampering.
18-year-old male, Afton, Oct. 16, third-degree criminal tampering.
Anthony C. M. Masi, 29, North Norwich, Oct. 16, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while ability impaired by drugs - prior conviction past 10 years.
Anna M. Morley, 43, Unadilla, Oct. 20, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Michael C. Thiel, 48, Sidney, Oct. 21, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Clifton F. Kirk, 39, Summit, Oct. 23, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle - alcohol and driving while ability impaired by drugs - prior conviction within 10 years.
Justin M. Townsend, 33, South New Berlin, Oct. 25, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Joseph J. Woishnis, 64, Hobart, Oct. 28, second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
WALTON POLICE
Sergiy Golub, 44, Brooklyn, Oct. 9, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in vehicle, drinking alcohol in vehicle, unsafe turn and failure to signal.
Kimberly A. Young, 41, Walton, Oct. 11, Oct. 13 and Oct. 15, trespass, fourth-degree stalking, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
