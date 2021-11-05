Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Glen W. Merwin, 41, Stamford, Oct. 20, second-degree strangulation, forcible touching and first-degree criminal contempt.
Brandon M. McHargue, 36, East Worcester, Oct. 21, second-degree criminal contempt.
Eugene T. Buzie, 27, Oneonta, Oct. 23, two counts each of second-degree menacing with a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.
Mason D. Handy, 24, Sharon Springs, Oct. 25, driving while intoxicated - first offense.
Angelo J. Tenace, 61, Oneonta, Oct. 25, second-degree criminal contempt and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Justin M. Townsend, 33, South New Berlin, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Matthew D. McLean, 33, Oneonta, Oct. 29, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Logan K. Ulmer, 21, Binghamton, Oct. 30, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Robert W. Lalosh, 21, Davenport, Oct. 31, failure to deliver a license or registration, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated - first offense and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Aaron C. Talbot, 32, Oneonta, Nov. 2, petit larceny.
Christopher Rhodes, 28, Jefferson, Nov. 3, second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree stalking.
Stephen F. Baldo, 36, Oneonta, Nov. 3, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Eli Stapelton, 28, Middlefield, Oct. 7, first-degree criminal contempt, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment.
Kory W. Minshall, 41, Burlington, Oct. 8, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Dennis Kropp, 43, Oneonta, Oct. 12, arrest warrant.
Danielle J. Dunham, 40, Morris, Oct. 14, arrest warrant.
Nicholas J. Armando Jr., 31, Oneonta, Oct. 16, bench warrant.
Sherri L. Empire, 41, Maryland, Oct. 16, arrest warrant.
James F.Wallis Jr., 46, Cato, Oct. 18, second-degree harassment.
Darzell A. King, 30, Utica, Oct. 19, second-degree harassment.
Cedo Kolic, 45, Sidney, Oct. 19, family court warrant.
Stephanie Black, 47, Roseboom, Oct. 27, operating an uninspected, unregistered, uninsured vehicle while the registration is suspended.
Eric Kane, 21, Mount Vision, Oct. 28, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an unregistered and uninspected vehicle with a bad stop lamp.
James F. Wallis Jr., 46, West Winfield, Oct. 28, second-degree criminal contempt.
Kimberly Stack, 49, Cooperstown, Oct. 29, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to dim headlights.
