Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
CHENANGO DEPUTIES
Jennifer E. Shoals, 35, Norwich, Oct. 8, fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and second-degree criminal nuisance.
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Christopher O. Martratt, 26, Schoharie, Oct. 10, driving while intoxicated - first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Joshua A. Shurock, 32, South Plymouth, Oct. 7, petit larceny.
Samantha J. Clipston, 23, Oxford, Oct. 7, resisting arrest and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Joshua King, 28, Maryland, Oct. 8, petit larceny.
Jason Roldan, 28, Oneonta, Oct. 8, second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child under 11.
Thomas D. Roy, 74, Worcester, Oct. 10, two counts each of first-degree criminal sexual act - victim under 11, first-degree sexual abuse - contact with individual under 11 and first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child under 11.
Samantha L. Roupp, 34, Bloomville, Oct. 10, driving while intoxicated - first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS
Matthew L. Smith, 42, Boiling Springs, South Carolina, Oct. 10, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon - loaded firearm.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Milton A. Jordan Martinez, 31, Endicott, Oct. 1, driving while intoxicated, first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Deirdra A. Vaccaro, 40, Oneonta, Oct. 3, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.
Brian K. Kelsey, 54, Endicott, Oct. 5, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Anthony D. Hallock, 33, South Kortright, Sept. 25, second-degree criminal contempt.
WALTON POLICE
David S. Piskacek, 25, Fleischmanns, Sept. 26, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.