Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Federick W. Black, 51, Stamford, Oct. 11, second-degree aggravated harassment - communicate threat.
Jason F. Shutter, 32, Sharon, Oct. 13, criminal mischief - intent to damage property.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Brittany N. Villanella, 28, Deposit, Oct. 13, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Michael J. Gaither, 47, Utica, Oct. 11, second-degree criminal contempt.
Debra A. Cubbedge, 71, Norwich, Oct. 12, second-degree criminal trespass.
Kymani J. Frazer, 21, Yonkers, Oct. 12, second-degree criminal trespass.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Douglas L. Bledsoe, 57, Springfield, Maine, Oct. 11, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.
