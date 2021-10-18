Police Blotter

Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

DELHI POLICE

Louis Pesout, 40, Delhi, Sept. 22, driving while intoxicated.

Alex Specht, 26, Delhi, Sept. 28, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle and improper signal.

Robin Reese, 50, Delhi, Oct. 5, driving while intoxicated, operating without interlock ignition, drinking alcohol in a vehicle, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and improper registration displayed.

William Flamensfeld, 57, East Meredith, Oct. 6, second-degree criminal trespass.

