Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Michael S. Maxwell, 32 Cobleskill, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Robert Valls, 51, Middleburgh, Sept. 8, second-degree reckless endangerment, petit larceny.
Kellie A. Rabbitt, 47, Broome, Sept. 8, second-degree reckless endangerment.
Erik G. Hall, 27, Fleischmanns, Sept. 17, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, obstruction of a firefighting operation.
William C. Sossei, 37, Fulton, Sept. 18, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Alexander K. Moon, 27, Richmondville, Sept. 24, criminal obstruction of breathing.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Youth, 16, Bloomville, Sept. 1, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Laura S. Saliba, 39, East Rockaway, Sept. 6, second-degree criminal trespass.
Jefferson Salazar-Giraldo, 23, Woodhaven, Sept. 6, second-degree criminal trespass.
Youth, 14, Bloomville, second-degree sex abuse of a person younger than 14.
James S. Hartley, 37, Ashland, Sept. 12, three counts second-degree menacing, three counts second-degree reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child.
Joshua R. Pope, 26, Stamford, Sept. 22, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, two counts endangering the welfare of a child.
Tasha M. Fairbairn, 30, Hobart, Sept. 21, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure, petit larceny.
Cory T. Bartley, 25, Margaretville, Sept. 24, second-degree aggravated harassment - making a threat by phone.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Elizabeth L. Gajdzis, 26, New Berlin, Sept. 9, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Martin A. Tracy, 54, Cooperstown, Sept. 19, third-degree assault.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Thomas M. Seminera, 21, Bainbridge, Sept. 25, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, endangering the welfare of a child.
Stephen J. Miller, 41, Mechanicville, Sept. 25, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Robert W. Youngblood, 34, South New Berlin, Aug. 31, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
