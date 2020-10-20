Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Curtis D. Bedford, 47, Brooklyn, Sept. 30, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Franklin C. Teeter, 34, Richfield Springs, Oct. 7, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury.
Jacob D. Kulczak, 19, West Winfield, Oct. 8, criminal possession of a firearm.
Jeremy T. Harris, 43, Richfield Springs, Oct. 9, petit larceny.
Kahiem J. Smith, 33, Albany, Oct. 11, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Ashraf Moussa, 49, Schuyler Lake, Oct. 12, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property valued at greater than $1,000.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Shane A. Katalinas, 29, Unadilla, Oct. 4, endangering the welfare of a child.
Edward C. Sherman, 67, Masonville, Oct. 1, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Robert A. Smith, 40, Walton, Oct. 3, fourth-degree grand larceny of property valued at greater than $1,000, criminal mischief with intent to damage property.
Youth, 14, Harpursville, Oct. first-degree rape by forcible compulsion, first-degree criminal sex act by force.
Edward C. Sherman, 67, Masonville, Oct. 6, petit larceny.
Youth, 17, Colesville, Oct. 9, second-degree unlawful surveillance.
Richard D. Robinson, 38, Holland Patent, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with three or more prior suspensions, circumventing an interlock device - operating without device.
Youth, 17, Colesville, Oct. 9, second-degree unlawful surveillance.
Youth, 16, Port Crane, Oct. 13, sexual misconduct.
Youth, 14, Guilford, Oct. 13, sexual misconduct.
Robert J. Wilsey, 47, Sidney, Oct. 15, fourth-degree grand larceny.
James Ray, 23, Guilford, Oct. 15, first-degree unlawful dealing with a child - alcohol.
Warren L. Babcock, 23, Windsor, Oct. 16, third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child.
Edward C. Hillery, 56, Afton, Oct. 16, third-degree assault.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
William C. Coop, 28, Windham, Oct. 9, three counts issuing a bad check.
Stephen A. Bradford, 55, Hamden, Oct. 15, second-degree menacing with a weapon.
Hayes N. Hathaway, 47, Hamden, Oct. 15, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon.
