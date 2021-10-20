Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Markese J. Shelby, 22, Poughkeepsie, Sept. 3, noise ordinance.
Ian E. Carknard, 21, Hoosick Falls, Sept. 3, noise ordinance.
Ceili K. Fitzpatrick, 20, Pearl River, Sept. 5, public urination.
Eric S. Halper, 20, Somers, Sept. 6, noise ordinance.
Max J. Grell, 20, Somers, Sept. 6, noise ordinance.
Kevin J. Ziminski, 20, Bellmore, Sept. 6, noise ordinance.
Lewis Bassett, 44, Oneonta, Sept. 3, third-degree grand larceny.
Jonathan J. Lancto, 30, Oneonta, Sept. 8, two bench warrants for failure to appear.
Lucas R. Barkin, 21, Dix Hills, Sept. 9, noise ordinance.
Jermaine J. Diggs, 21, Wheatley Heights, Sept. 9, noise ordinance.
Joshua King, 29, Maryland, Sept. 9, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration.
Franklin M. Padilla, 20, Brooklyn, Sept. 10, noise ordinance.
Ja-Del S. Whitfield, 20, Schenectady, Sept. 12, possession of alcohol under 21.
Jonathan J. Lancto, 30, Oneonta, Sept. 17, two counts of failure to appear and second-degree criminal contempt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.