Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
NORWICH TROOPERS
Kathleen A. Engles, 33, Oxford, Sept. 14, unlawfully growing cannabis.
Carl M. Voorhis-Cook, 29, Sherburne, Sept. 25, endangering the welfare of a child.
Kelly A. Voorhis-Cook, 40, Sherburne, Sept. 25, endangering the welfare of a child.
Gregory J. Rose, 43, Plymouth, Sept. 30, second-degree menacing with a weapon.
Christopher S. Brower, 27, Smyrna, Sept. 30, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Jessica L. Essinger, 26, Norwich, Oct. 1, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child.
Alexander J. Curr, 21, Pompey, Oct. 7, assault with intent to cause physical injury.
Josephy Curr, 59, Pompey, Oct. 7, assault with intent to cause physical injury.
Youth, 18, Unadilla, Oct. 7, third-degree assault.
Nathan Clemens, 23, Norwich, Oct. 8, fourth-degree criminal sale of marijuana, endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child - allowing the child to enter or remain in a place where sexual activity or activity involving controlled substances or marijuana is taking place, first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child - providing alcohol to a person younger than 21.
