Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Jeremy M. Pantoni, 21, Campbell Hall, Sept. 18, noise ordinance.
Matthew J. Howe, 21, Hopewell Junction, Sept. 18, noise ordinance.
Arkadij Raiz, 21, Oneonta, Sept. 18, noise ordinance.
Melessia A. Scott, 35, Oneonta, Sept. 20, failure to stop at a stop sign and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Pedro Milian, 36, Oneonta, Sept. 23, first-degree contempt, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of failure to appear.
Robert J. Bilek, 43, Burlington Flats, Sept. 24, fourth-degree stalking, second-degree harassment.
Christopher E. Murray, 22, Oneonta, Sept. 24, noise ordinance.
Salar A. Qureshi, 22, Lindenhurst, Sept. 25, public urination.
Cory R. Shearing, 22, Oneonta, Sept. 25, noise ordinance.
Morgan A. Sternlicht, 20, East Northport, Sept. 25, noise ordinance.
Jaclyn S. Sternlicht, 20, East Northport, Sept. 25, noise ordinance.
Drew D. Sylvester, 29, East Meredith, Sept. 25, second-degree criminal contempt, resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument and two counts of failure to appear.
