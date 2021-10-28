Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Patrick M. Strain, 43, Gilbertsville, Sept. 25, driving while intoxicated and unsafe tire.
Daniel W. Lyon, Oneonta, 52, Sept. 26, harassment.
Quinn P. Doelger, 20, Monroe, Sept. 22, public fighting.
Daniel P. Luedke, 20, Washingtonville, Sept. 22, public fighting.
Christian J. Moreno, 20, Massapequa, Sept. 22, public fighting.
Christopher D. Proscia, 20, Monroe, Sept. 22, public fighting.
Randy Butler, 28, Oneonta, Sept. 29, second-degree criminal contempt.
Lewis Bassett, 45, Oneonta, Sept. 28, third-degree grand larceny.
Isa T. Randall, 35, Oneonta, Sept. 29, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of second-degree harassment.
Stanley Neighbour, 60, Oneonta, Sept. 29, two counts of first-degree criminal contempt and two counts of second-degree harassment.
Elias Babcock, 66, Otego, Oct. 6, trespass.
Brian Rickard, 55, Oneonta, Oct. 10, second-degree harassment.
James J. Rohrecker, 21, Massapequa Park, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving on sidewalk and move from lane unsafely.
